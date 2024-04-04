Wells Fargo lifts Roku Inc [ROKU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.76%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM that With Roku’s All-New NBA FAST Channel and NBA Zone, Basketball Fans Are at the Center of the Action.

NBA launches first-ever NBA-branded FAST channel featuring re-airs of games and other NBA content on The Roku Channel.

The NBA Zone will provide access to the NBA FAST Channel, plus NBA highlights, series, and more all in one place.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock dropped by -5.47%. The one-year Roku Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.07. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.59, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.93 billion, with 126.12 million shares outstanding and 125.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 3483830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $84.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Roku Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 51.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.34.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Roku Inc [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.12, while it was recorded at 64.00 for the last single week of trading, and 78.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc Fundamentals:

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.34 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

ROKU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc posted -1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc [ROKU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.