Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $11.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3866683 shares. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Amicus Therapeutics Issues 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

“Since the Company’s inception, it has been our commitment to serve the needs of the rare disease community in extraordinary ways,” stated Bradley Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. “Our annual ESG report reinforces our dedication to patients, and also outlines our obligation to support the needs of those beyond providing next-generation therapies. Our investment in corporate responsibility encompasses our philanthropic endeavors, mission-focused and inclusive culture, environmental stewardship, and strong business ethics and integrity. These core tenets, along with our shared sense of purpose, allow us to meaningfully engage with the rare disease community, and we look forward to building upon this foundation and promise to communicate our progress regularly and transparently.”.

The daily chart for FOLD points out that the company has recorded 3.08% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, FOLD reached to a volume of 3866683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FOLD stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FOLD shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for FOLD stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, FOLD shares dropped by -15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.59, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.34 for the last 200 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.88.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amicus Therapeutics Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOLD.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]

The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FOLD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.