Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Irobot Corp [IRBT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Irobot Corp [NASDAQ: IRBT] gained 1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $8.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 4:05 PM that iRobot Provides First Quarter 2024 Financial Expectations and Reiterates 2024 Financial Outlook.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations for the first quarter ending March 30, 2024, and reiterated its previously announced financial outlook for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2024 ahead of meetings with institutional investors.

First Quarter 2024 OutlookiRobot is providing GAAP and non-GAAP financial expectations for the first quarter ending March 30, 2024. A detailed reconciliation between the Company’s GAAP and non-GAAP expectations is included in the attached financial tables.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, IRBT reached a trading volume of 6277925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Irobot Corp [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $12.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Irobot Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Irobot Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on IRBT stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IRBT shares from 101 to 166.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Irobot Corp is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

Trading performance analysis for IRBT stock

Irobot Corp [IRBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, IRBT shares dropped by -24.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.51 for Irobot Corp [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Irobot Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Irobot Corp posted -1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Irobot Corp go to 29.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Irobot Corp [IRBT]

