Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA] moved up 29.16: Why It’s Important

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: VNDA] gained 29.16% or 1.14 points to close at $5.05 with a heavy trading volume of 50602020 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 6:10 PM that Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Fanapt® (iloperidone) Receives U.S. FDA Approval for the Acute Treatment of Bipolar I Disorder.

Fanapt® Treatment is Now Available to Adult Patients for the Acute Treatment of Manic or Mixed Episodes Associated with Bipolar I Disorder.

The daily chart for VNDA points out that the company has recorded 21.10% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 985.15K shares, VNDA reached to a volume of 50602020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNDA shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNDA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on VNDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNDA in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.92.

Trading performance analysis for VNDA stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.83. With this latest performance, VNDA shares gained by 18.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.92 and a Current Ratio set at 4.94.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 36.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc [VNDA]

