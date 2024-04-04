SilverCrest Metals Inc [SILV] Revenue clocked in at $245.13 million, up 8.24% YTD: What’s Next?

SilverCrest Metals Inc [AMEX: SILV] price surged by 3.81 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 7:03 AM that SilverCrest Reports Fourth Quarter and 2023 Annual Financial Results.

2023 Sales and Corporate AISC Beat Guidance, Driving $54.4 million Increase in Treasury Assets.

The one-year SILV stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.42. The average equity rating for SILV stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SilverCrest Metals Inc [SILV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SILV shares is $6.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SILV stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for SilverCrest Metals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for SilverCrest Metals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SilverCrest Metals Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SILV in the course of the last twelve months was 9.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.49.

SILV Stock Performance Analysis:

SilverCrest Metals Inc [SILV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.26. With this latest performance, SILV shares gained by 31.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.89 for SilverCrest Metals Inc [SILV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 6.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SilverCrest Metals Inc Fundamentals:

SilverCrest Metals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 3.45.

SILV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SilverCrest Metals Inc posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SILV.

SilverCrest Metals Inc [SILV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SILV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SILV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SILV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.