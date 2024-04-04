Sea Ltd ADR [SE] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $70

Sea Ltd ADR [NYSE: SE] plunged by -$1.55 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $53.05. The company report on March 4, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Sea Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

“I am happy to share that we have achieved our first full year of annual profit since our IPO,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In 2023, we achieved profitability, strengthened our market leadership for our e-commerce business, grew our digital financial services business, and stabilized the performance of our digital entertainment business. We have emerged with a much stronger balance sheet with our cash position increasing to 8.5 billion dollars as of the end of 2023, demonstrating the discipline and prudence we have applied in our investments over the past year. Looking ahead, we expect 2024 to be another profitable year.”.

Sea Ltd ADR stock has also loss -4.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SE stock has inclined by 37.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.71% and gained 30.99% year-on date.

The market cap for SE stock reached $27.55 billion, with 519.23 million shares outstanding and 510.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 4195939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sea Ltd ADR [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $65.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sea Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $42 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2024, representing the official price target for Sea Ltd ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Ltd ADR is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.04.

SE stock trade performance evaluation

Sea Ltd ADR [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, SE shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Sea Ltd ADR [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.91, while it was recorded at 53.59 for the last single week of trading, and 46.02 for the last 200 days.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sea Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Sea Ltd ADR [SE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.