Raymond James slashes price target on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] – find out why.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AQST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.80% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.88%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Aquestive Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Experienced Biotech Executive.

Appoints Abigail “Abbey” Jenkins, a veteran biotech executive with over 20 years of experience in commercial leadership, to Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, AQST stock rose by 284.21%. The one-year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.56. The average equity rating for AQST stock is currently 1.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $394.07 million, with 89.97 million shares outstanding and 83.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, AQST stock reached a trading volume of 3629622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $8.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79.

AQST Stock Performance Analysis:

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 4.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

AQST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AQST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AQST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.