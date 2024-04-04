Paccar Inc. [PCAR] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $123

Paccar Inc. [NASDAQ: PCAR] slipped around -1.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $120.42 at the close of the session, down -0.97%. The company report on March 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM that PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America.

PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program each year. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, PCAR reached a trading volume of 3740127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paccar Inc. [PCAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $111.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Paccar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Paccar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $117, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on PCAR stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for PCAR shares from 91 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paccar Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

How has PCAR stock performed recently?

Paccar Inc. [PCAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.79, while it was recorded at 122.69 for the last single week of trading, and 93.67 for the last 200 days.

Paccar Inc. [PCAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Paccar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Paccar Inc. posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paccar Inc. go to 6.76%.

Insider trade positions for Paccar Inc. [PCAR]

