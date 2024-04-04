Northland Capital slashes price target on Casa Systems Inc [CASA] – find out why.

Casa Systems Inc [NASDAQ: CASA] loss -78.64% or -0.21 points to close at $0.05 with a heavy trading volume of 58769962 shares. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 7:14 AM that Lumine Group Enters into an Agreement to Acquire Casa Systems’ Axyom Cloud Native 5G Core Software & RAN Assets.

The Assets provide cloud native 5G network functions (CNFs) in the core and access networks. Solutions include Access & Mobility Management, Session Management, User Plane, Network Repository, and Network Slicing Functions, amongst others. Additionally, these solutions include 4G/5G Security Gateway and 4G/5G and Access Femto Small Cell Devices.

The daily chart for CASA points out that the company has recorded -92.90% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 290.97K shares, CASA reached to a volume of 58769962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CASA shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CASA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Casa Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Casa Systems Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $4, while Northland Capital kept a Market Perform rating on CASA stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CASA shares from 6 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casa Systems Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

Casa Systems Inc [CASA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -81.85. With this latest performance, CASA shares dropped by -86.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.90 for Casa Systems Inc [CASA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3251, while it was recorded at 0.2308 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6493 for the last 200 days.

Casa Systems Inc [CASA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Casa Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

Casa Systems Inc [CASA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Casa Systems Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casa Systems Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Casa Systems Inc [CASA]

