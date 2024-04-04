Market cap of Western Union Company [WU] reaches 4.69B – now what?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.70. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 12:08 PM that CEO Devin McGranahan Selects Western Union Scholar of the Year.

Arian Hajihassani was recognized with Western Union’s highest scholarship award for his academic success, early career achievements and potential to positively impact the world.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) and the Western Union Foundation are proud to recognize Arian Hajihassani as our CEO Scholar of the Year, the organization’s highest scholarship award for the 2023-2024 school year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3303495 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Union Company stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $4.69 billion, with 350.50 million shares outstanding and 339.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 3303495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17.

How has WU stock performed recently?

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.16, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Western Union Company [WU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Union Company posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 1.62%.

Insider trade positions for Western Union Company [WU]

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.