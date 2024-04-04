Market cap of Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] reaches 771.72M – now what?

Standard BioTools Inc [NASDAQ: LAB] price surged by 0.76 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Standard BioTools Announces Multi-Year Strategic Engagement with Bristol Myers Squibb for Use of the SomaScan® Platform for Translational Medicine Research.

The SomaScan Platform is a high-throughput proteomics technology that presents a vast data landscape for researchers to explore by providing a comprehensive analysis of proteomic biomarkers. These proteins enable a dynamic view into how patients respond to drugs, giving researchers insight into a drug’s success while minimizing invasive testing. Bristol Myers Squibb has been an early adopter of the protein-based SomaScan Platform in immunology, cardiovascular disease and pulmonary fibrosis.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The one-year LAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.5. The average equity rating for LAB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAB shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Standard BioTools Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard BioTools Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26.

LAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, LAB shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Standard BioTools Inc [LAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Standard BioTools Inc Fundamentals:

Standard BioTools Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

LAB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Standard BioTools Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAB.

Standard BioTools Inc [LAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.