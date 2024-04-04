Market cap of Reliance Global Group Inc [RELI] reaches 1.77M – now what?

Reliance Global Group Inc [NASDAQ: RELI] closed the trading session at $0.37. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Reliance Global Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 515451. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2381/50129 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://relianceglobalgroup.com/events-and-presentations/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.10 percent and weekly performance of 4.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -84.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -33.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 153.25K shares, RELI reached to a volume of 2929448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Reliance Global Group Inc [RELI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RELI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RELI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reliance Global Group Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for RELI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

RELI stock trade performance evaluation

Reliance Global Group Inc [RELI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, RELI shares dropped by -33.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RELI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Reliance Global Group Inc [RELI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4333, while it was recorded at 0.3471 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7604 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Reliance Global Group Inc [RELI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reliance Global Group Inc posted -6.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -740.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RELI.

Reliance Global Group Inc [RELI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RELI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in RELI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in RELI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.