Market cap of Origin Materials Inc [ORGN] reaches 88.06M – now what?

Origin Materials Inc [NASDAQ: ORGN] closed the trading session at $0.60. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Origin Materials Converts Wood Residue Feedstock into Sustainable Intermediates at Commercial-Scale Plant.

Feedstock milestone demonstrates versatility and scalability of biomass conversion technology.

Origin Materials (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced the successful conversion of wood residue feedstock into sustainable intermediates at Origin 1, its first commercial-scale plant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.83 percent and weekly performance of 27.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ORGN reached to a volume of 9051948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Origin Materials Inc [ORGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORGN shares is $2.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Origin Materials Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Origin Materials Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Materials Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

ORGN stock trade performance evaluation

Origin Materials Inc [ORGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.51. With this latest performance, ORGN shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Origin Materials Inc [ORGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5490, while it was recorded at 0.5267 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5208 for the last 200 days.

Origin Materials Inc [ORGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Origin Materials Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.48 and a Current Ratio set at 14.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Origin Materials Inc [ORGN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Origin Materials Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 163.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORGN.

Origin Materials Inc [ORGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ORGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ORGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ORGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.