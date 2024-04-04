Market Analysts see Firstenergy Corp. [FE] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

Firstenergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.14. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 11:50 AM that FirstEnergy to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Teleconference.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after markets close on Thursday, April 25. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a conference call with financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 26. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view presentation slides via FirstEnergy’s Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3171963 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Firstenergy Corp. stands at 1.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for FE stock reached $21.91 billion, with 574.34 million shares outstanding and 573.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 3171963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Firstenergy Corp. [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $40.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $45 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Firstenergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $46, while Guggenheim kept a Buy rating on FE stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FE shares from 41 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Firstenergy Corp. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has FE stock performed recently?

Firstenergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.36, while it was recorded at 38.41 for the last single week of trading, and 37.05 for the last 200 days.

Firstenergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Firstenergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Earnings analysis for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Firstenergy Corp. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp. go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]

The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.