Market Analysts see Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] gaining to $775. Time to buy?

Costco Wholesale Corp [NASDAQ: COST] loss -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $705.69 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 3201447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $773.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-04-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $785 to $800. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $750 to $785, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on COST stock. On February 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for COST shares from 700 to 750.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corp is set at 11.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 50.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for COST stock

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, COST shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.91 for Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 725.73, while it was recorded at 720.59 for the last single week of trading, and 615.33 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Costco Wholesale Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corp go to 9.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]

The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.