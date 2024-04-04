Market Analysts see C3.ai Inc [AI] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] price plunged by -1.67 percent to reach at -$0.43. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM that C3 AI and Paradyme Partner to Accelerate Delivery of AI Solutions for the U.S. Intelligence Community.

The expanded partnership builds on a track record of success in AI integration across the U.S. government.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced an enhanced partnership agreement with Paradyme, a technology solutions company that works with the U.S. government to improve operational efficiency and business agility. Since 2021, the two companies have partnered to provide AI-powered applications that deliver predictive insights to federal agencies.

The one-year AI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.49. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.13, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $29.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2023, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc stock. On June 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AI shares from 24 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.93.

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.39. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -25.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.30, while it was recorded at 26.36 for the last single week of trading, and 29.99 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.48.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C3.ai Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI.

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.