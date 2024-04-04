Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] Is Currently 1.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MRVI] gained 1.18% or 0.1 points to close at $8.61 with a heavy trading volume of 5352761 shares. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Maravai LifeSciences Announces March 2024 Investor Conference Schedule.

On March 19, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. PDT, Trey Martin, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences and MedTech Investor Forum being held virtually.

The daily chart for MRVI points out that the company has recorded -11.15% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, MRVI reached to a volume of 5352761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVI shares is $9.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $14, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on MRVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.41.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, MRVI shares gained by 13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.93 for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.41 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc [MRVI]

The top three institutional holders of MRVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MRVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MRVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.