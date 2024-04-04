Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] Revenue clocked in at $4.75 billion, up 24.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $22.66. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 7:33 PM that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Energy call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 3209553. The replay will be available until April 25, 2024.

Liberty Energy Inc stock has also gained 13.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBRT stock has inclined by 24.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.95% and gained 24.92% year-on date.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $3.76 billion, with 166.61 million shares outstanding and 160.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 3258338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $23.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Liberty Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBRT stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LBRT shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.75 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.51, while it was recorded at 21.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.19 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Energy Inc posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 12.50%.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LBRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.