KT Corporation ADR [KT] is -0.07% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KT Corporation ADR [NYSE: KT] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.43. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Epsilon Awarded Global Company of the Year Award by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Connectivity Solutions.

The award recognizes Epsilon’s continual development of its global portfolio of connectivity and communications solutions, including NaaS platform Infiny.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Frost & Sullivan has awarded Epsilon Telecommunications the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award in the global data center connectivity industry. The company’s cutting-edge Network as a Service (NaaS) platform Infiny distinguishes itself by offering customers private interconnectivity to an extensive and diverse ecosystem of cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS) and Internet exchange (IX) partners globally, as well as a suite of international networking and voice solutions. Epsilon is one of the few global telecommunications companies that offers a comprehensive suite of connectivity and communication solutions to enterprises, network operators, and managed service providers, with over two decades of unparalleled expertise in global network development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 797239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KT Corporation ADR stands at 1.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.95%.

The market cap for KT stock reached $6.62 billion, with 492.83 million shares outstanding and 492.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 888.62K shares, KT reached a trading volume of 797239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KT Corporation ADR [KT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KT shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KT Corporation ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2023, representing the official price target for KT Corporation ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KT Corporation ADR is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for KT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has KT stock performed recently?

KT Corporation ADR [KT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, KT shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.27 for KT Corporation ADR [KT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.07, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

KT Corporation ADR [KT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

KT Corporation ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for KT Corporation ADR [KT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KT Corporation ADR go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for KT Corporation ADR [KT]

The top three institutional holders of KT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.