Kellanova Co [K] Revenue clocked in at $15.21 billion, up 1.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] loss -1.87% or -1.08 points to close at $56.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3477643 shares. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM that POP-TARTS® ADDS A SWEET TWIST TO SNACK TIME WITH POP-TARTS® CRUNCHY POPPERS AS ITS FIRST-EVER CRUNCHY SNACK.

Bringing more Crazy Good crunch to snack time, this latest Pop-Tarts® innovation will be available on shelves starting in April.

In a crunchy snack-obsessed world, Pop-Tarts® is proving that salty foods aren’t the only ones making noise in the grocery aisle. Known for its iconic toaster pastries, Pop-Tarts is turning convention on its head and empowering snackers to embrace the crunch with the all-new lineup of Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers. As the first crunchy offering from the brand, Crunchy Poppers are a pop-in-your-mouth twist on Pop-Tarts with a crunchy exterior, a tasty filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.

The daily chart for K points out that the company has recorded 7.79% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, K reached to a volume of 3477643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $58.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Kellanova Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on K stock. On November 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 57 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 19.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellanova Co [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.04, while it was recorded at 57.05 for the last single week of trading, and 57.37 for the last 200 days.

Kellanova Co [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Kellanova Co [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellanova Co posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to 7.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kellanova Co [K]

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.