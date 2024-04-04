International Paper Co. [IP] Stock trading around $39.07 per share: What’s Next?

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] gained 0.96% on the last trading session, reaching $39.07 price per share at the time. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 11:25 AM that Form 8.3 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 4046835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Co. [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $37.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2024, representing the official price target for International Paper Co. stock. On September 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IP shares from 26 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Co. [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.28. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 8.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.21, while it was recorded at 39.04 for the last single week of trading, and 34.93 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Co. [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

International Paper Co. [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Co. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Paper Co. [IP]

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.