Imperial Capital slashes price target on Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] – find out why.

Globalstar Inc. [AMEX: GSAT] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.34 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on February 28, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Globalstar Announces 2023 Financial Results.

Record annual revenue of $224 million, a year-over-year increase of over 50%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, GSAT reached a trading volume of 3175772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSAT shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Globalstar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $1.75 to $0.97. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Globalstar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on GSAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globalstar Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSAT in the course of the last twelve months was 71.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

How has GSAT stock performed recently?

Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, GSAT shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5240, while it was recorded at 1.3780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4035 for the last 200 days.

Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Globalstar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Globalstar Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globalstar Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]

The top three institutional holders of GSAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GSAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GSAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.