HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: HDB] closed the trading session at $56.40.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.96 percent and weekly performance of 3.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, HDB reached to a volume of 3164449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $68.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72.

HDB stock trade performance evaluation

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.04, while it was recorded at 56.23 for the last single week of trading, and 61.08 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR go to 14.30%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.