Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] moved up 0.34: Why It’s Important

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $17.60. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Reminder: Gates Industrial to Host Capital Markets Day on March 11, 2024.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES), a global manufacturer of innovative and highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, extends a reminder to investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its Capital Markets Day on Monday, March 11, 2024, starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

At the event, CEO Ivo Jurek and CFO Brooks Mallard, along with other members of Gates’s leadership team will update investors on the Company’s strategic priorities, growth opportunities, business and operational goals and financial performance.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock has also gained 0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTES stock has inclined by 31.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.44% and gained 31.15% year-on date.

The market cap for GTES stock reached $4.65 billion, with 264.26 million shares outstanding and 189.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, GTES reached a trading volume of 4156999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on GTES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 11.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

GTES stock trade performance evaluation

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, GTES shares gained by 18.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.19 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.00, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 12.98 for the last 200 days.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 11.00%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]: Institutional Ownership

