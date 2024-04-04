FibroGen Inc [FGEN] Stock trading around $1.47 per share: What’s Next?

FibroGen Inc [NASDAQ: FGEN] plunged by -$0.69 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.47. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 5:46 PM that FibroGen Announces Topline Results from Phase 1 Monotherapy Study of FG-3246 in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer.

FG-3246 demonstrated efficacy in adenocarcinoma selected cohorts receiving biologically active doses of FG-3246 at ≥ 1.2 mg/kg in heavily pre-treated, biomarker unselected patients:.

FibroGen Inc stock has also loss -39.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FGEN stock has inclined by 76.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 81.48% and gained 65.86% year-on date.

The market cap for FGEN stock reached $145.19 million, with 98.77 million shares outstanding and 91.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, FGEN reached a trading volume of 10319835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FibroGen Inc [FGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGEN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGEN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2023, representing the official price target for FibroGen Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

FGEN stock trade performance evaluation

FibroGen Inc [FGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.75. With this latest performance, FGEN shares dropped by -25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for FibroGen Inc [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 1.72 for the last 200 days.

FibroGen Inc [FGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

FibroGen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FibroGen Inc [FGEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FibroGen Inc posted -0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FGEN.

FibroGen Inc [FGEN]: Institutional Ownership

