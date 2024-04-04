Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] moved down -4.12: Why It’s Important

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -4.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $146.48. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 1:30 AM that Clinique Launches in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty Store.

The #1 Dermatologist Beauty Brand in U.S. Prestige* expands consumer reach in the U.S. in the Amazon Premium Beauty store.

Clinique, a dermatologist brand based on powerful efficacy with rigorous safety, announces its debut in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store, providing broader access to its clinically proven skincare and makeup solutions and dermatological education. Clinique marks the first of a select few brands within The Estée Lauder Companies’ portfolio to open a storefront in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3393410 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stands at 3.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.97%.

The market cap for EL stock reached $52.51 billion, with 232.08 million shares outstanding and 231.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 3393410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $157.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on EL stock. On February 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 115 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 65.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

How has EL stock performed recently?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.45, while it was recorded at 150.09 for the last single week of trading, and 149.64 for the last 200 days.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings analysis for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 20.93%.

Insider trade positions for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]

