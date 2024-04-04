Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] fell -4.03% so far this year. What now?

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] jumped around 0.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.90 at the close of the session, up 5.02%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 4:34 PM that Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements.

Conference Call and Webcast on February 26, 2024.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.html, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 4002747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.71 and a Current Ratio set at 22.46.

Earnings analysis for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Fuels Inc posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UUUU.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UUUU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.