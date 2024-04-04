Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] is -26.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edible Garden AG Inc [NASDAQ: EDBL] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 15.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Edible Garden Transitions Business to Edible Garden Heartland on Schedule; Increased Efficiency and Owned Facility Expected to Positively Impact Margins.

Shifts contract-grower production in-house; now shipping to major Midwest retailers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4559892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Edible Garden AG Inc stands at 17.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.84%.

The market cap for EDBL stock reached $2.12 million, with 5.71 million shares outstanding and 4.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 128.07K shares, EDBL reached a trading volume of 4559892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDBL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edible Garden AG Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

How has EDBL stock performed recently?

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.84. With this latest performance, EDBL shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4063, while it was recorded at 0.3364 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7441 for the last 200 days.

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Edible Garden AG Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings analysis for Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edible Garden AG Inc posted -7.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -7.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDBL.

Insider trade positions for Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]

The top three institutional holders of EDBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EDBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EDBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.