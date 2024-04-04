e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] Is Currently -11.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [NYSE: ELF] closed the trading session at $163.77. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 6:01 AM that e.l.f. Cosmetics Debuts TikTok Shop Super Brand Day.

In an eyes.lips.first, e.l.f. is Debuting New Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray with an Original Soundtrack.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) announced today its biggest brand, e.l.f. Cosmetics, will be the first brand featured in a TikTok Shop Super Brand Day, running March 31-April 3, 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.46 percent and weekly performance of -17.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ELF reached to a volume of 4078892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $208.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $137 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $140, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on ELF stock. On October 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ELF shares from 110 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc is set at 10.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 149.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

ELF stock trade performance evaluation

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.21. With this latest performance, ELF shares dropped by -21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.14, while it was recorded at 186.79 for the last single week of trading, and 136.98 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, e.l.f. Beauty Inc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 110.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc go to 35.80%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc [ELF]: Institutional Ownership

