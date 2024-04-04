Dropbox Inc [DBX] Is Currently -1.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] loss -1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $23.48 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:04 PM that Dropbox Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $635.0 Million, up 6.0% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 6.2% year-over-yearGAAP Operating Margin of 42.1% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 32.2%Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $200.3 Million and Free Cash Flow of $190.3 Million.

Fiscal 2023 Revenue of $2.502 Billion, up 7.6% year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, up 9.3% year-over-yearGAAP Operating Margin of 21.5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 32.8%Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $783.7 Million and Free Cash Flow of $759.4 Million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 3117488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dropbox Inc [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $30.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on DBX stock. On February 16, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for DBX shares from 34 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for DBX stock

Dropbox Inc [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.92 for Dropbox Inc [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.08, while it was recorded at 24.09 for the last single week of trading, and 27.55 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 7.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.