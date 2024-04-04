Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] Is Currently -0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] slipped around -0.54 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $134.19 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Dollar Tree, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023.

Same-Store Net Sales: Dollar Tree +6.3%; Family Dollar -1.2%; Enterprise +3.0%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 2940292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $151.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-04-24. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $122 to $157, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DLTR stock. On October 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DLTR shares from 150 to 137.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 50.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.22.

How has DLTR stock performed recently?

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.93 for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.02, while it was recorded at 134.10 for the last single week of trading, and 130.64 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dollar Tree Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar Tree Inc posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 9.48%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]

The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.