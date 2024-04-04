CNX Resources Corp [CNX] Stock trading around $24.15 per share: What’s Next?

CNX Resources Corp [NYSE: CNX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.27%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 6:45 AM that CNX Resources Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Q&A Conference Call Schedule.

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q1 2024 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 25. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing links to its prepared remarks for the quarter, presentation materials, and supplemental information providing a Q1 2024 update. These materials will be available on CNX’s Investor Relations website.

This release will be followed by a Q&A conference call and webcast.

Over the last 12 months, CNX stock rose by 50.75%. The one-year CNX Resources Corp stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.0. The average equity rating for CNX stock is currently 3.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.70 billion, with 154.38 million shares outstanding and 146.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, CNX stock reached a trading volume of 3113859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNX Resources Corp [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $23.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2024, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

CNX Stock Performance Analysis:

CNX Resources Corp [CNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27. With this latest performance, CNX shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.65 for CNX Resources Corp [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.15, while it was recorded at 23.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNX Resources Corp Fundamentals:

CNX Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

CNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CNX Resources Corp posted 0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corp go to 41.60%.

CNX Resources Corp [CNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of CNX shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.