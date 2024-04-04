Citigroup slashes price target on Amphenol Corp. [APH] – find out why.

Amphenol Corp. [NYSE: APH] gained 2.04% or 2.31 points to close at $115.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3820440 shares.

The daily chart for APH points out that the company has recorded 39.59% gains over the past six months.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, APH reached to a volume of 3820440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corp. [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $112.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $91 to $77, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corp. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corp. [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.23 for Amphenol Corp. [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.77, while it was recorded at 114.63 for the last single week of trading, and 92.70 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amphenol Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

Amphenol Corp. [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amphenol Corp. [APH]

The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in APH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in APH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.