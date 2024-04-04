Carrier Global Corp [CARR] Is Currently 0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] gained 0.25% or 0.14 points to close at $56.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3397110 shares. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Carrier Ranks 37 on Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies List 2024.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, has ranked 37 out of 200 on Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies list 2024.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

“Being named to Fortune’s America’s Most Innovative Companies list highlights Carrier’s commitment to innovation and driving to zero emissions from the development and operation of our products by 2050,” said Hakan Yilmaz, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer, Carrier. “We are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that not only enhance life today but also pave the way for a brighter tomorrow – for people, our planet and generations to come.”.

The daily chart for CARR points out that the company has recorded 4.36% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 3397110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $61.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $62 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CARR stock. On September 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 63 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.28, while it was recorded at 57.39 for the last single week of trading, and 54.42 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.73.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corp posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.