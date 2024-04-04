Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] Is Currently 3.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] gained 3.56% or 1.49 points to close at $43.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3095042 shares. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2024 First Quarter Results on April 30, 2024.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The company will also host a conference call on April 30, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Participants may register for the call by clicking here. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the live event. The call will also be accessible via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment’s website or by visiting https://investor.caesars.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days.

The daily chart for CZR points out that the company has recorded -7.53% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 3095042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $58.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $39, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CZR shares from 63 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.58, while it was recorded at 43.09 for the last single week of trading, and 46.97 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.