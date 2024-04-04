BofA Securities lifts Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$1.29. The company report on March 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM that Large, Real-world Studies Demonstrate Continued Excellent Outcomes for Patients Receiving Edwards SAPIEN TAVR.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) announced today at Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) 2024 the compelling results from two large, real-world studies based on TVT Registry data that demonstrated continued excellent outcomes for patients treated with the Edwards SAPIEN valve platform.

A study of Edwards’ latest TAVR technology, the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve, found lower rates of paravalvular leak (PVL) at 30 days, lower echo-derived gradients and larger effective orifice areas across all valve sizes when compared to the SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra valves. These data were presented yesterday during a podium presentation and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Cardiovascular Interventions. In a second study presented during the late-breaking clinical trials session, small Edwards SAPIEN TAVR valves demonstrated equally excellent outcomes at 3 years as compared to larger SAPIEN TAVR valve sizes.

The one-year EW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.53. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.13, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $93.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $77, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 87.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.63 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.24, while it was recorded at 94.46 for the last single week of trading, and 78.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corp Fundamentals:

Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.38.

EW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corp posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 9.34%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.