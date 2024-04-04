Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] Stock trading around $33.55 per share: What’s Next?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [NYSE: AXTA] jumped around 0.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.55 at the close of the session, up 0.45%. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Axalta Schedules First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.

In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on May 1. Chris Villavarayan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Carl Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period. A live webcast of the conference call will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the call and will remain accessible through May 1, 2025.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 3393529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $35 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AXTA stock. On February 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AXTA shares from 30 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

How has AXTA stock performed recently?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.67, while it was recorded at 34.00 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.98.

Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd [AXTA]

The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AXTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AXTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.