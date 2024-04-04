ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain 69.50% so far this year. What now?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] closed the trading session at $2.39. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 7:00 AM that atai Life Sciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate and Clinical Highlights.

Strategic investment in Beckley Psytech to accelerate the development of psychedelic-based therapies that fit within the two hour in-clinic treatment paradigm established by Spravato®.

Initial BPL-003 (intranasal 5-MeO-DMT) Phase 2a open-label results demonstrated a rapid and durable antidepressant effect through three months in TRD patients; top-line results from a controlled Phase 2b TRD study anticipated in 2H 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.50 percent and weekly performance of 38.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 92.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, ATAI reached to a volume of 9928787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-04-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1280.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

ATAI stock trade performance evaluation

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.15. With this latest performance, ATAI shares gained by 14.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.70 for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8500, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6000 for the last 200 days.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ATAI Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.22 and a Current Ratio set at 9.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATAI.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]: Institutional Ownership

