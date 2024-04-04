Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] fell -10.63% so far this year. What now?

Asensus Surgical Inc [AMEX: ASXC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.91%. The company report on April 3, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Announces Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal and Exclusivity Arrangement with KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG.

KARL STORZ to provide up to $20 million in bridge financing.

Over the last 12 months, ASXC stock dropped by -56.69%. The one-year Asensus Surgical Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.0. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.52 million, with 271.99 million shares outstanding and 266.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, ASXC stock reached a trading volume of 19426856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Asensus Surgical Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ASXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.91. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.73 for Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2797, while it was recorded at 0.2365 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3127 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc Fundamentals:

Asensus Surgical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.88.

ASXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asensus Surgical Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASXC.

Asensus Surgical Inc [ASXC] Institutonal Ownership Details

