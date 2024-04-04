Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS] gain 16.80% so far this year. What now?

Arbutus Biopharma Corp [NASDAQ: ABUS] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 15.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.92. The company report on March 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Arbutus to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop a functional cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection, today announced that the Arbutus management team will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following two upcoming investor conferences which are being held in Miami, FL:.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Formal Presentation on March 12, 2024 at 2:05 pm ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12423339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arbutus Biopharma Corp stands at 10.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.01%.

The market cap for ABUS stock reached $524.11 million, with 169.87 million shares outstanding and 134.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 938.77K shares, ABUS reached a trading volume of 12423339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABUS shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Arbutus Biopharma Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Arbutus Biopharma Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ABUS stock. On July 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ABUS shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbutus Biopharma Corp is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has ABUS stock performed recently?

Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.27. With this latest performance, ABUS shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.87 and a Current Ratio set at 5.87.

Earnings analysis for Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbutus Biopharma Corp posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABUS.

Insider trade positions for Arbutus Biopharma Corp [ABUS]

The top three institutional holders of ABUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ABUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ABUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.