why Zillow Group Inc [Z] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.45

Zillow Group Inc [NASDAQ: Z] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$1.36. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 8:07 AM that The US has a record-high 550 ‘million-dollar’ cities.

Low inventory is keeping competition high and home values rising.

There are currently 550 U.S. cities where the typical home value is $1 million or more, up from 491 a year ago.

The one-year Z stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.74. The average equity rating for Z stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zillow Group Inc [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $61.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for Z in the course of the last twelve months was 49.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.24.

Z Stock Performance Analysis:

Zillow Group Inc [Z] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for Zillow Group Inc [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.23, while it was recorded at 48.63 for the last single week of trading, and 49.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zillow Group Inc Fundamentals:

Zillow Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.24 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

Z Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 191.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zillow Group Inc go to 6.20%.

Zillow Group Inc [Z] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in Z stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in Z stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.