why Realty Income Corp. [O] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $60.63

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $52.87. The company report on March 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that 124th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced it has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2570 per share from $0.2565 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2024. This is the 124th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April’s dividend is March 29, 2024. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.084 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $3.078 per share.

“We remain dedicated to Realty Income’s mission of providing stockholders with a dependable monthly dividend that increases over time,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “This is the 106th consecutive quarter that we have declared a dividend increase since our 1994 NYSE listing and today’s declaration represents the 645th consecutive monthly dividend throughout our 55-year operating history.”.

Realty Income Corp. stock has also gained 1.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, O stock has declined by -7.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.87% and lost -7.92% year-on date.

The market cap for O stock reached $45.53 billion, with 861.12 million shares outstanding and 860.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, O reached a trading volume of 5103314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $60.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $58, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.75.

O stock trade performance evaluation

Realty Income Corp. [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.06, while it was recorded at 53.36 for the last single week of trading, and 55.00 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Realty Income Corp. [O] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Realty Income Corp. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.