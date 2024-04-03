why Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.30

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNB] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.79 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Dun & Bradstreet Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. A reconciliation of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $630.4 million, an increase of 6.0% and 5.1% on a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, DNB reached a trading volume of 7743983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNB shares is $14.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $17, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

How has DNB stock performed recently?

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, DNB shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc go to 2.65%.

Insider trade positions for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [DNB]

Positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc [NYSE:DNB] by around 25,000,000 shares.