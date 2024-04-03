Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -0.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [NYSE: WPM] price surged by 2.91 percent to reach at $1.39. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 5:07 PM that Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) announces that its Form 40-F report has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. The Company’s 2023 audited financial statements, along with its Form 40-F, are also available on the Company’s website at www.wheatonpm.com.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of Wheaton’s audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to Wheaton’s Investor Relations Department, Suite 3500, 1021 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3 or to info@wheatonpm.com.

The one-year WPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.76. The average equity rating for WPM stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 253.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 21.71.

WPM Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, WPM shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.22 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.68, while it was recorded at 47.00 for the last single week of trading, and 44.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Fundamentals:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.71 and a Current Ratio set at 21.76.

WPM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp go to 4.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp [WPM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.