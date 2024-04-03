Wall Street Analyst Initiated Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] closed the trading session at $1009.91. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 11:44 PM that Supermicro Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Supermicro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SMCI), today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $875.00 per share. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Supermicro are expected to be $1.75 billion before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses, and assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about March 22, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company currently intends to use the proceeds from the offering to support its operations, including for purchase of inventory and other working capital needs, manufacturing capacity expansion and increased R&D investments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 255.28 percent and weekly performance of -3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 268.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 255.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.86M shares, SMCI reached to a volume of 4144844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $902.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $941, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on SMCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 85.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.39.

SMCI stock trade performance evaluation

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 11.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 877.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 850.55, while it was recorded at 1,021.09 for the last single week of trading, and 421.49 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 48.20%.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.