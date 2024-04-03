Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Visa Inc [V]. What else is Wall St. saying

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] gained 0.06% or 0.16 points to close at $278.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6911837 shares. The company report on March 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM that Bay FC Announces Visa as Founding Partner.

Transformative multi-year partnership aims to influence equity for current and future female athletes through direct financial impact.

Bay FC, the new women’s professional soccer franchise representing the Bay Area in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), today announced Visa, a world leader in digital payments, as a Founding Partner. Visa is the team’s Official Payment Services Partner, and the Visa logo will be featured on the right sleeve of Bay FC players’ jerseys. Core to the partnership will be direct financial investment in local youth and Bay FC current players, putting an emphasis on financial equity, leadership and education, and improving communities throughout the Bay Area.

The daily chart for V points out that the company has recorded 21.06% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.64M shares, V reached to a volume of 6911837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $303.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $243 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Visa Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $296 to $306, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 29.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc [V] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.45, while it was recorded at 279.08 for the last single week of trading, and 252.95 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Visa Inc [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Visa Inc [V]

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.