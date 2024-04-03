VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] is 205.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VivoPower International PLC [NASDAQ: VVPR] gained 306.90% or 4.45 points to close at $5.90 with a heavy trading volume of 120359466 shares. The company report on April 2, 2024 at 11:19 AM that VivoPower announces binding heads of agreement to merge Tembo into NASDAQ listed CCTS at an indicative US$838m Equity Value.

Tembo E-LV (“Tembo”), a subsidiary of VivoPower International PLC (“VivoPower”), will merge with CCTS (“Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited”), a NASDAQ-listed company.

Tembo will be the surviving entity and upon closing, will change its name to Tembo Group.

The daily chart for VVPR points out that the company has recorded 55.22% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 45.91K shares, VVPR reached to a volume of 120359466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVPR shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VivoPower International PLC is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for VVPR stock

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 304.11. With this latest performance, VVPR shares gained by 301.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.21 for VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5400, while it was recorded at 2.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1400 for the last 200 days.

VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VivoPower International PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VivoPower International PLC [VVPR]

The top three institutional holders of VVPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VVPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VVPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.