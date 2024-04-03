Vistra Corp [VST] Revenue clocked in at $15.54 billion, up 84.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] slipped around -0.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $71.15 at the close of the session, down -0.53%. The company report on April 1, 2024 at 10:48 AM that New TXU Energy Plan Automatically Delivers Free Energy When Customers Use it Most.

TXU Energy Live Your Free SM adapts to the way customers use electricity – offering free days, nights, or weekends to maximize monthly savings.

TXU Energy is changing the energy game with Live Your FreeSM, the first and only plan of its kind that automatically adapts each month to give customers free energy when they use it most, whether that’s all day, all night, or all weekend.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 5127245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vistra Corp [VST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 9.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

How has VST stock performed recently?

Vistra Corp [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 30.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.58 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.06, while it was recorded at 69.70 for the last single week of trading, and 37.62 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp [VST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Vistra Corp [VST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vistra Corp posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8,650.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST.

Insider trade positions for Vistra Corp [VST]

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.