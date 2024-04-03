Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] Revenue clocked in at $371.62 billion, down -12.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [NYSE: UNH] slipped around -31.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $458.14 at the close of the session, down -6.44%. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 10:47 AM that UnitedHealth Group Cyberattack Status Update.

Company has advanced more than $2 billion thus far to help providers in need; encourages affected providers to contact Optum.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) continues to make progress in mitigating the impact to consumers and care providers of the unprecedented cyberattack on the U.S. health system and the Change Healthcare services, while continuing to expand financial assistance to affected providers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 11854080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $594.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Unitedhealth Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $550 to $480. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Unitedhealth Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $520 to $640, while UBS kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitedhealth Group Inc is set at 10.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.45.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.71. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.10 for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 501.14, while it was recorded at 485.59 for the last single week of trading, and 508.92 for the last 200 days.

Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unitedhealth Group Inc posted 5.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitedhealth Group Inc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Unitedhealth Group Inc [UNH]

The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UNH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UNH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.