TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 43.64% YTD: What’s Next?

TMC the metals company Inc [NASDAQ: TMC] price surged by 9.72 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM that TMC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

The one-year TMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.46. The average equity rating for TMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on TMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

TMC Stock Performance Analysis:

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for TMC the metals company Inc [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4197, while it was recorded at 1.4270 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2973 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TMC the metals company Inc Fundamentals:

TMC the metals company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.28 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

TMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TMC the metals company Inc posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMC.

TMC the metals company Inc [TMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

